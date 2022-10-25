WESSINGTON SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Wessington Springs had a busy day fighting two fires near town.

According to the Wessington Springs Volunteer Fire Department, the first was a grassland and shelter belt fire southwest of town. Crews were called to the scene around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

A local farm helped by bringing food, water, and equipment to the scene. City and county crews also helped contain the fire.

Photo courtesy Wessington Springs Volunteer Fire Department

Photo courtesy Wessington Springs Volunteer Fire Department

Photo courtesy Wessington Springs Volunteer Fire Department

Photo courtesy Wessington Springs Volunteer Fire Department

While on the scene, crews were called to the city rubble site for another fire.

This fire was thought to be under control, but firefighters had to be called back and remained on the scene until 6 p.m.

The cause is unknown at this point.