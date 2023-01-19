SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire in the northeastern part of the city.

Officials say it happened at a home on East Madison Street just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews arriving on the scene found smoke coming from the home.

Everyone inside was able to get out. One person suffered minor injuries. However, one pet died due to the fire.

Just over 3 hours earlier, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says firefighters were called to the 2600 block of South Duluth Avenue for reports of a fire.

Crews arriving on the scene found smoke coming from an apartment in the back of the building. The fire was found in the basement and was put out in 20 minutes.

No one was hurt.

The cause is under investigation.