Crews rescue one after car goes down embankment in Pennington County

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in Western KELOLAND were kept busy after a car went down an embankment.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle was heading west on Nemo Road when it hit the curb and canyon wall, crossed into the east-bound lane, went over the curb and down the embankment. The sheriff’s office says crews with the Rapid City Fire Department and Pennington County Search and Rescue were also on scene.

Crews used rope rescue equipment to bring the person in the car up the 40-foot slope.