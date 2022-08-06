CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in Custer County rescued a dehydrated hiker on the Sunday Gulch Trail Friday afternoon.

According to the Custer County S.D. Search and Rescue, crews responded to a page staying the hiker was dizzy and unable to walk. The hiker was suffering from dehydration due to the high temperatures.

Officials say the hiker was able to be located quickly Friday and was given water and other aid. He was eventually able to walk to the ambulance on the nearby highway.

Courtesy Custer County SD Search and Rescue

Custer County Search and Rescue used this time to remind hikers, or anyone spending time outdoors on hot days, to make sure to bring enough water when out on the trails.

The Sunday Gulch Trail often is longer and more strenuous than people may expect, officials say. Elevation always plays a role in people feeling the effects of dehydration faster.