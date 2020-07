RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It will be a historic day in the Black Hills, as the national memorial prepares to host its first firework show in 10 years.

Along with the holiday celebration, President Trump is scheduled to visit and people are also planning protests. KELOLAND News has sent a crew to cover all of tomorrow’s events; tonight, we begin our live team coverage.

The park will be closed to the public tomorrow and reopen on July Fourth. Crews are starting to set up for Friday’s event.

