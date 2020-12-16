Crews prepare outdoor ice rinks in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls has started making ice at its six outdoor ice rinks.

Crews are working 16 hours a day, and they spent a portion of the early morning at Campus Park on 26th Street. They’re currently building a base by saturating and freezing the ground.

“Usually, if the weather is good it takes a week or two to get enough skateable ice. We will continue of course to build it throughout the skating season, but from the start of things usually we can do it in a couple weeks if the weather cooperates,” Park Operations Manager Kelby Mieras said.

The ice rinks were originally scheduled to open this week, but the lack of cold weather has delayed the start until after Christmas.