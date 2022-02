SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls is working to make sure your daily commute is a smooth one.

Crews spent the morning patching potholes near 77th and Louise in southwest Sioux Falls. They’re using recycled asphalt to repair a stretch of Hughes Avenue.

The city uses nearly 500-tons of asphalt each winter, filling between 500 and 1,000 potholes. You can report a pothole by phone, but the city would prefer you to use their app.