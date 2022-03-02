SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The lack of snow and warmer weather means there are fewer complaints about potholes around Sioux Falls.

KELOLAND News caught up with a crew patching up roads on Wednesday morning.

Even though there’s not much snow right now, crews are still busy with all kinds of projects.

“When winter does come, say it comes this weekend, we get some rain or snow, then the potholes will start popping back up again. We’ll be back out, cause we’ll go anywhere from four crews to ten to twelve at a time, just depending on the severity of the amount that we have,” Charlie Putzier, Street Maintenance Supervisor said.

If you spot a pothole in your neighborhood, you can report it to the Pothole Hotline.