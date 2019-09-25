Crews searching for missing Torger Henckel in Custer State Park

CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. (KELO) — Crews have been searching all day in Custer State Park for 22 year old Torger Henckel. The Rapid City man was reported missing Tuesday. Since them search teams have been working hard to figure out where he may be.

On Saturday, Torger Henckel said he was going out for a hike. He didn’t return. His car turned up at Devil’s Tower Trail Head where the search is underway right now.

“We initiated an air search we complemented that with a ground search at that point in time and met with family, tried to get as many interviews as many facts as we possibly could,” Carter said.

This area of the Black Hills is large. Carter says the landscape presents a lot of different challenges.

“We started off with dogs we had air scent dogs up there. They got a slight hit off one item that we found off the trail, they lost that so we resorted to air,” Carter said.

“Three drone teams are searching the area outside of the Black Hills Wilderness in conjunction with the South Dakota Air National Guard is loaning us a couple of helicopters for use for forward looking infrared as well as the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Civil Air Patrol with both unmanned aircraft systems and conventional airplanes flying infrared,” Merrill said.

Officials say Torger is an experienced hiker, which gives searchers hope.

“Right now we have no reason than to believe optimistically. We’ve got aircraft up there looking. We know the person is an experienced hiker, so we have every confidence that they have preparations they need. Hopefully we find the person injured and we get him out safely,” Merrill said.

The search for today is wrapping up in the next hour. Teams will continue their efforts at 9 a.m. Thursday.