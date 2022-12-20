SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people are hurt after an officer-involved shooting in north Sioux Falls.

Officer Sam Clemens says an officer attempted to make a traffic stop around 1:30 p.m. when the car pulled into the Kum & Go on Russell Street and Minnesota Avenue. The officer began to approach the vehicle that was parked near the gas pumps when the car began to drive toward the officer, Clemens said.

That’s when the officer pulled his weapon and fired several shots at the vehicle, striking the female driver in the torso and a male passenger.

The investigation has been turned over to the Division of Criminal Investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online for the latest updates.