Rapid City firefighters responded to a Dec. 8 fire at an apartment under construction. Rapid City Fire Department photo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Thursday morning fire at an apartment under construction gave firefighters a challenge, the Rapid City Fire Department said in a post on its Facebook page.

The fire was reported at 8 a.m. on Dec. 8 on the 2200 block of East Philadelphia Street. Although the fire was quickly extinguished, firefighters had to deal with construction materials on the site.

The fire department said construction materials stacked on the floor above the fire had to be removed because of the weight.

The structure had been compromised because of the fire.