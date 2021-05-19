Crews making progress on Sioux Falls Amazon Distribution Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Construction of the largest building in the state of South Dakota appears to be going smoothly.

City officials say routine inspections of the Amazon Distribution Center in north Sioux Falls show no problems.

Crews from Ryan Construction out of Minnesota continue to make progress on the five-story building.

Tonight on KELOLAND News, we will give you an idea of just how big this building is and update you on the completion date.