SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews continue fighting a grassland fire on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

The Fairburn Volunteer Fire Department is one of the agencies that have been helping fight the fire.

One volunteer firefighter with the department posted on Twitter saying the fire appears to be more manageable this morning, crediting yesterday’s hard work from ground crews and air tankers.

KELOLAND News will continue to follow the updates throughout the day.

Meanwhile, officials just north of that area are sending out a warning. The Interior Fire Department posted on Twitter that there is a Red Flag Warning and extreme fire danger in that area on Wednesday.