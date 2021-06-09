Crews making progress on new lift system at Great Bear

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Work is underway at Great Bear Ski Valley to install a new lift system.

Great Bear’s General Manager, Dan Grider says most of the dirt work is complete.

Crews have placed the footings for the terminal and the towers. Grider expects the lift towers to be up by the end of the month.

He says the project is on schedule and should be ready to go this fall. The new lift is replacing the old one that came down in March.

The iconic red chair lift at Great Bear went up in 1981. In an Eye on KELOLAND last year, Grider said maintaining and finding replacement parts for the old lift was becoming challenging because the company that made it no longer exists.