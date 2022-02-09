CORSON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in Corson County are searching for a person who went missing while ice fishing almost two weeks ago.

Authorities from several agencies are searching for Clyde Oswald. He was last seen on January 27.

According to a social media post from the Corson County Emergency Management, crews from Central Divers, LLC, Codington County Search & Rescue, Brown County Search & Rescue, Pierre Fire & Rescue, and Pennington County/Rapid City Search & Rescue are all on scene.

Law enforcement is asking people to avoid the area because on lookers are hindering search efforts.