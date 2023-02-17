ROCKERVILLE, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in western South Dakota are reminding people that just because it’s winter, doesn’t mean fires can’t happen.

The Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department says crews were called to an area on South Highway 16 Thursday morning for a grass fire.

Firefighters arriving on the scene found a few people trying to put out the flames.

The U.S. Forrest Service was able to stop the fire from spreading to a nearby drainage full of trees and pine needles.

A state investigator is looking into what sparked the fire.