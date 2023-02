SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire in the Southwest part of the city.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says crews were called to a home on South Beal Avenue just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters arriving on the scene found smoke coming from a garage. The fire was put out within 5 minutes. No one was hurt.