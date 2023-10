SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators are looking into what sparked a fire in a neighborhood west of Downtown Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says it happened near the intersection of West 11th Street and South Euclid Avenue around 1 a.m. Friday.

Crews arriving on the scene found fire coming from a home.

Firefighters searched the home and found no one inside.

The fire was put out within 10 minutes.