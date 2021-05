WALL, SD (KELO) — Crews battled strong winds at the scene of a building fire in western KELOLAND Friday.

Smoke and flames were coming from a shop located in Wall when fire crews arrived.

They were able to contain most of the damage to the shop and a storage facility. But a home next-door has minor damage.

Wind gusts reached 30-miles an hour and a Red Flag Warning was in effect at the time.

No one was hurt.

The cause is under investigation.