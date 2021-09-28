Crews in the Black Hills battling fire near Johnson Siding

BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple fire agencies, including air support, in the Black Hills are battling a fire near Johnson Siding.

Crews received a call of a wildland fire South of Bogus Jim Road late Tuesday afternoon. The fire reached two alarms and voluntary evacuations were put in place.

Right now, crews are working on the fire’s lines and structure protection, with help from air support. Law enforcement is asking people to avoid the Norris Peak Road near Bogus Jim Road.

“The conditions earlier were much warmer than they are now. The conditions are getting more favorable as the time goes. The red flag warning should be ending here anytime. There is some cloud cover coming in and the humidity is going up. So things are looking in the firefighter’s favor,” Lt. David Switzer, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, said.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is urging folks to drive slowly in the area because of the fire apparatus heading to and from the scene.