Crews in Rapid City battle fifth fire of the year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Rapid City responded to a fire in the 3000 block of West Omaha Street Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arriving on scene, crews found smoke emerging from a detached garage. Crews were able to get into the structure and extinguish the flames.

Due to the freezing temperatures the firefighters had to use a second hose after the first line froze. The temperatures also caused ice to form as they were attempting to put out the fire, creating hazardous conditions.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters in Rapid City have responded to a fire every day of 2022 so far.