JACKSON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Jackson County are looking into what sparked a fire southeast of Belvidere Thursday night.

According to the Kadoka Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to the scene just before 6 p.m.

Firefighters arriving on the scene found smoke coming from the west side of the building and spreading up to the second level.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Crews were on the scene for 2 hours battling the blaze.