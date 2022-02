CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — No injuries were reported in a house fire that happened in the 2500 block of Lower French Rd in Custer County.

The Custer Volunteer Fire Department says crews put out a fire in an occupied single story structure. Firefighters faced limited visibility, icy roads, cold temps and freezing hose lines.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the original strcutre.