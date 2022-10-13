BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tonight, rescue crews have some advice for anyone considering a caving adventure in the Black Hills. They’re sending the message after a young caver found himself trapped for nearly 18 hours on Friday.

Late last week, the Custer County Search and Rescue received a call of a person stuck in a cave.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“When people call 911, we get that call and we start figuring out what we need to do, calling resources, making requests,” Sam Smolnisky, Dir. of Custer County Search and Rescue, said.

In this case the resource was professional cavers, including Adam Weaver with the National Speleological Society and Rene Ohms with National Cave Rescue Commission.

“He was in a situation where his head was sideways and one arm up like this and he couldn’t move his other arm,” Ohms said.

The size of the hole the young man was stuck in was about 9 by 16 inches and he was over 6 feet tall. The rescue took about 17 hours.

Crews used everything from this safety equipment to a power drill to free the young man.

“We were all so relieved, just an overwhelming sense of relief that that attempt worked because we had multiple attempts up to that point,” Ohms said.

Regardless, the cavers and law enforcement are very happy with the outcome of the scary incident.

Weaver and Ohms say if you ever choose to go caving here in the Black Hills, have a plan, bring all the right equipment, and know who to call in case of emergency.

“That’s the most important thing you can do and make sure that if something happens to you, someone knows where you are and there’s a plan if you don’t return,” Weaver said.

The young man was not injured. This has been the first major cave rescue since 1989, when Rachel Cox was lost in Wind Cave for over 36 hours.