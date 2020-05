SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first half of the major road project on 26th Street and Southeastern Avenue is reaching its final stages.

On Wednesday, crews are pouring concrete for the final three bridge decks, which is about 1,000 cubic yards. That equals 100 concrete trucks worth of pouring. You can see a video the City of Sioux Falls posted below.

City crews expect traffic to be driving on the newly completed bridge in early June as the second half of the project will follow.