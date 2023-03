VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in Vermillion responded to a fire at a church early Thursday morning.

The Vermillion Fire Department says they were called to Apostolic Faith Church at 3 a.m. for a report of a structure fire. On scene, the fire department noticed smoke coming from the attic vents.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire in about an hour and a half. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.