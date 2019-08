ARLINGTON, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation posted photos on Facebook as crews worked to raise the grade along Highway 81 south of Arlington.

The highway has been closed to traffic since March due to high lake levels.

Crews are raising the grade an average of two-feet for two miles from 213th Street to south of 215th Street. Prairie States Trucking is the prime contractor on the $4.1 million project.

The roadway is expected to re-open in late October.