Crews continue to raise Highway 81 near Arlington

ARLINGTON, S.D. (KELO) — As long as the weather cooperates, Highway 81 near Arlington is getting closer to reopening.

It’s been closed for months due to flooding. Crews are raising it nearly four feet and say they’re getting close to reopening.

“Takes a lot more work to clear the roadway especially now that we are getting guard rail down, it likes to stick up close to it,” Department of Transportation Project Engineer Jordan Nelson said. “As long as the weather cooperates we are hoping for February first, we can be done but it all depends on what mother nature throws at us out here.”

A permanent grade raise could happen in a few years.