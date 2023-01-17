SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s been a snowy winter season and crews have been working around the clock to get it cleaned up.

Crews are continuing to pick up snow around the city.

“We are still on emergency routes, we’ve got most of those emergency routes done, we will continue on those until those are completed and then we are also working around schools to make sure there’s more adequate space for parking and school drop off,” street operations manager, Dustin Hansen said.

It’s a necessary job. They need to make room for more snow when it comes.

“We’ve got to have that capacity in the boulevards, if we don’t have that capacity in the boulevards, then we narrow those lanes up,” Hansen said.

And more snow could come as soon as Wednesday.

When that happens, Hansen says crews will go back to plowing the streets.

“Depends how much we get, but hopefully we don’t get that 5 to 6 inches, hopefully, we can just get two inches and we plow the emergency and secondary routes off and then we will go into full pick up mode,” Hansen said. “If we do get those higher amounts we will have to think about calling a snow alert.”

With more snow predicted in the coming days, Hansen reminds drivers to give plow operators space on the road.

“Our crews are out there picking up snow, just give them the space, don’t try to drive through the wind rows, they could be anywhere from two foot high to six foot high, your car is not going to make it over it,” Hansen said.

And make sure to give yourself plenty of time when commuting.

Hansen says he expects snow pickup to continue anywhere from 2 to 3 more weeks.