Crews contain two grassfires near Castlewood

HAMLIN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews battled two grass fires near Castlewood Saturday evening.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page that the Castlewood and Hayti fire departments were dispatched around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday for reports of two grassfires along S.D. Highway 22.

Photo courtesy Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office

The fires were knocked down in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Hamlin County Sheriff told KELOLAND News the fires caught and spread quickly. The Sheriff’s office wants to remind the public to use caution with fireworks and any other forms of fire this weekend.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.