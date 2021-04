MEADE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews responded to a wildland fire overnight near Black Hawk.

Crews were called to Marvel Mountain Road around 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning for reports of a wildfire. The fire threatened several structures in the area as crews fought to contain it.

Photo courtesy of Pennington County Fire Coordinator

Photo courtesy of Meade County Emergency Management

Photo courtesy of Pennington County Fire Coordinator

The Black Hawk Fire Department was joined by Mead County Sheriff’s deputies, Emergency Management and the Black Hawk Fire Corps to fight the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.