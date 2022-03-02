BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — Forest crews in the Black Hills are cleaning up harmful trees to protect the environment and prevent future wildfires.

One of the Black Hills’ largest fires happened just outside of Hill City back in 1939. The McVey Fire scorched 22-thousand acres of land. Now, crews are cleaning up this burned area.

“Part of the job is to come through and pile up all the dead and down material and later we will come through and harvest some of the trees,” Mike Stoner, with Baker Timber Products, said.

Right now, they are removing non-native ponderosa pine trees that can be harmful to the environment.

There is about a 20-foot difference between the native and non-native ponderosa pine trees.

“The branches that pose the hazard are the ones that keep their limbs on and keep their needles on and when you have all those fuels build-up from the pine beetle epidemic underneath it, it can cause higher fuel loading and ladder fuels,” Scott Albrecht, Timber Staff Officer, said.

And those high fuels can cause large fires.

That’s why crews are also working to get rid of the dead trees affected by the Mountain Pine Beetle epidemic.

“We are doing the project to not only mitigate hazards but also to be responsible land managers. A healthy forest is a resilient forest so as we go in there we can thin the forest and bring it back to historical norms in the Black Hills, we reduce that hazard that’s there,” Matt Daigle, Fuel Specialist, said.

This is a big project with multiple partners coming together. Over the next few years, this area will see some major changes that will make a positive difference in the long run.

After gathering up the non-native and dead trees at the McVey burn area, crews will burn the piles, which could take a few years.