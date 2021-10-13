Crews clean up after winter storm in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Black Hills is covered in several inches of snow, prompting road and school closures.

Neighborhoods, businesses, and schools all over town were hit by the winter storm. However, it’s not something new for Rapid City.

“We were basically at the starting line. Our equipment had been tweaked and touched up and ready to go,” Darrell Shoemaker, Rapid City Communications, said.

“It’s pretty much like every other snow day, nothing too unusual. Obviously, there are always different factors,” Katy Urban, RCAS Communications, said.

While some areas of town weren’t hit as hard with snow as others, the lack of teachers and staff played a big role in cancelling school today.

“We had to take that into account. We were hearing from numerous staff members that they couldn’t make it in because they lived on the west side. We had bus drivers that couldn’t make it in so we had to factor that in because we also know that we have fewer subs this year,” Urban said.

Inches and inches of snow covered the Black Hills from the season’s first winter storm. But snow plows were able to clear the streets as quickly as possible.

“We’re very mindful of that morning commuter, that afternoon commuter. Be cautious on the way home or to get to your destination, leave early and allow extra time to get where they need to be,” Shoemaker said.

City officials say it’s important to be prepared for more storms like this one in the future months.

Between noon yesterday to 6 this morning, the Highway Patrol received 52 reports of cars that slid off the road. Troopers responded to 6 crashes, including one that involved injuries.

Interstate 90, from Rapid City to the Wyoming border is back open. It was closed last night and re-opened this afternoon.