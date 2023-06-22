PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Pierre were called to the George Mickelson Criminal Justice Center Wednesday afternoon.

The building is home to the Law Enforcement Training Center, DCI, Attorney General’s Office, and Central South Dakota Communications. The Pierre Fire Chief says most of the staff was evacuating when crews arrived on the scene.

Light smoke was reported in the vents on the second floor. Officials say it was caused by a malfunctioning motor.

Staff were allowed to go back inside and finish the day.