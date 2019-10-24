Crews building College GameDay set on SDSU campus

The stage is set for College GameDay. Well, almost. That’s what’s keeping work crews busy leading up to Saturday’s Dakota Marker match-up between South Dakota State University and North Dakota University. They’re setting up lights, tents, and the set you’ll see on ESPN, live on Saturday from the SDSU College Green.

Sports fans know College GameDay is the big show.

“You watch the show on TV and see it all the time nationally,” Christi Williams, Associate AD of facilities and operations, said.

Watching crews build the set and stage is also something to see.

“It’s definitely interesting to see how it rolls out,” Williams said.

About 100 crew members are working non-stop to get everything ready for Saturday. Trucks arrived last night, holding everything to make GameDay happen.

“ESPN does a lot of the work, honestly. They bring in the staging, as far as the staging goes and things like that,” Williams said.

Williams says she doesn’t need volunteers for this piece of the puzzle. However, shuttles will take people to and from the College Green for GameDay. Director of University Marketing and Communications Mike Lockrem says SDSU still needs volunteers the day of to help direct people to where they need to go.

“People are going to need to give themselves a bit of time. There’s going to be a little bit of walking involved,” Lockrem said.

Right now, there’s no time to just sit around. Everyone is working hard for College GameDay, because this year, SDSU and Brookings are the stars of the show.

“I hope the atmosphere just unleashes and Jackrabbit Nation steps up and this just becomes our big event,” Lockrem said.

“We’ll definitely have a lot of eyes on it. We’re definitely excited about that, and obviously want to show our story, our university and our state,” Williams said.

Shuttle services will drive people to and from the College Green for College GameDay. To see the routes, drop-offs, and maps of parking, you can visit SDSU’s website.