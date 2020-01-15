Crews bronze Martin Luther King Jr. statue

Tuesday, crews poured and bronzed the statue ahead of next week’s unveiling on Martin Luther King Junior Day.

The sculpture will be placed in Van Eps Park, near the location where Doctor King stayed while visiting Sioux Falls in 1961.

‘”I’m hoping that African Americans can be proud of themselves and not look down on the past. Not to look down, but look up just like he was looking forward,” Sculptor Porter Williams said.

KELOLAND News first told you about the Martin Luther King Junior statue Williams was working on in our African American Hidden History special one year ago.