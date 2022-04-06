SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Soon Sioux Falls will have a dedicated place to honor Gold Star Families.

On Wednesday afternoon, crews broke ground on a new Gold Star Memorial Monument at Veterans Memorial park in Sioux Falls.

Committee members say between the new cemetery, the Alliance, VFW and American Legion, the state shows its support for veterans and their families.

“There are over 3,000 casualties of war from the state of South Dakota. And each one of those casualties, each one of those heroes, those servicemen and women, had families and they all mourned and they all sacrificed. And this is just a place to acknowledge that sacrifice,” Dan Wagner, a God Star Memorial Monument Committee member said.

The committee still needs to raise about 20-thousand dollars for the memorial.