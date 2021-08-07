Crews battling wildfire in Custer County

CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — Crews are on scene battling the Iron Wildfire in Custer County on Saturday afternoon.
The latest update from the U.S. Forest Service states that the fire is estimated to be at 1.19 acres. Crews are hoping to have a line around the fire by the end of the day.
The following trails are closed for the safety of hikers:
- Little Devil’s Trail #4 — Sylvan Lake Trail #3
- Norbeck Trail #3 at the intersection of Trail #9 and Iron Creek Horse Camp
- Grizzly Bear Creek Trail #7 between the intersections of trail #3 and #4
- Parking lots at Little Devil’s Tower, Cathedral Spires and Middle Norbeck along Highway 87