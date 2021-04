PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews are battling a fire east of Keystone Sunday afternoon.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office tweeted photos of a structure fire at 13793 Thomas Place off Highway 40. The cabin was fully engulfed and the fire had spread down a nearby canyon.

Photo courtesy of Pennington County Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office says no other structures are threatened at this time and crews are making quick progress on containing the fire.