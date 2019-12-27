Crews battling Sioux Falls house fire, near November apparent explosion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is responding to a house fire on the east side.

A KELOLAND News crew on the scene reports it is the house next to a house that collapsed, was on fire and had a possible explosion in November.

The house that collapsed in November is immediately to the west of the house currently on fire. Fire crews on the scene said the fire from the building currently on fire also spread to the building immediately to the east.

That building is an apartment complex, according to the owner. He said the house on fire today was boarded up and was believed to be vacant. The apartment building owner said people were living inside his building. The fire, however, has been put out in that building.

The videos below are from the November situation:

Back in November, neighbors told us police have responded to numerous complaints about that house and its occupants.

We decided to take a look at the number of calls police take in that area.

Officials say from June 1 to November 15, they’ve responded to 88 calls in that neighborhood.

“It could be people fighting. It could be causing problems. It might just be somebody sees something suspicious or something that doesn’t fit in that neighborhood, so it could be any number of different things,” Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said in November.

While that number is significant, other areas also see high volumes.

Near 11th Street and Duluth Avenue, Clemens says there were more than 250 calls since June 1. And near the Bishop Dudley house, there were 172 calls in that same time frame.

For the call happening Friday, details are limited.

KELOLAND’s Bridget Bennett is on the scene.

This is a developing story.