UPDATE: Crews continue to battle fire west of Lemmon

ADAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Perkins County are still working to put out a large grass fire west of Lemmon.

According to the Lemmon Fire Department, crews were called to the fire shortly after 4:30 on Thursday. Winds at the time of the call were recorded at 30 to 40 mph and gusted as high as 56 mph.

Officials say the fire traveled over 20 miles, through 19 farms and ranches. It is estimated that 10,000 acres were burned. Two firefighters were hurt during the fire and were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Fire crews say they expect the fire to be put out some time Friday.

Residents south and east of Lemmon were asked to prepare to evacuate as of 7:05 p.m. Thursday evening.

Taken 7 miles north of Lemmon in Adams County, ND. Photo Courtesy: Hope Klein

Photo Courtesy: Lori Dratyon

1 mile east of Rodeo Grounds. Photo Courtesy: John Lopez

According to the post, Highway 12 to the North Dakota border is closed as well as Highway 73 from Summerville to Lemmon.