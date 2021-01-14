Crews battling fire north of Pierre

NORTH OF PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) – It’s been a windy day across KELOLAND.

The heavy winds is causing problems for fire crews north of Pierre.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the Peoria Flats area north of the Oahe Dam as crews battle a large prairie fire.

Hughes County Emergency Manager Rob Fines says the fire so far has burned an estimated 350 acres of cropland and an additional 80 acres of grass.

Fines says no homes or structures were lost.

Viewers sent KELOLAND News a few pictures of the fire: