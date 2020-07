SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Interactions between law enforcement and the public as well as police accountability has received considerable attention this year. Now, there is a proposed addition to the Sioux Falls Police Department that could enhance how this is all understood: police already have 30 body cameras, but the 2021 proposed budget includes 150 more body cameras for police. The 30 cameras already with the department are for specific officers.

"We designated those body cameras for officers that don't have a camera already in their patrol car," Sioux Falls Police Chief Matt Burns said. "So those are motorcycle officers, those are bicycle patrol officers, officers on foot patrol and also school resource officers inside the buildings."