DOON, Iowa (KELO) — Firefighters in northwestern Iowa faced cold temperatures as they battled a fire early Wednesday morning.

The Doon Fire Department says reports of a train car fire came in around 3 a.m. Crews arriving on scene found a train car fully engulfed in flames. Officials say the train car was carrying a load of wood paneling.

Heavy equipment was brought in to unload the wood paneling from the train car. The wood bundles were moved to a safe distance where they were extinguished and allowed to burn out.

Officials say firefighters used 32,000 gallons of water to put out the fire in zero degree temperatures. Firefighters were cleared from the scene at 8:38 a.m.