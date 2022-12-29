SHELDON, Iowa (KELO) — Crews in northwestern Iowa are looking into what sparked an SUV fire in Sheldon.

Officials say it happened just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the north part of town. Firefighters arriving on scene found the SUV engulfed in flames. Around 500 gallons of water was used to put the fire out.

Authorities say the owner was at work when he found the windows discolored. When he opened the door, and a fire was burning on the passenger side floor.

The owner pushed the SUV into the middle of the parking lot and tried to put it out but the fire spread quickly.