SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews are battling a structure fire in northwestern Sioux Falls Sunday morning.

Crews were called to the 600 block of S. Regal Place in Sioux Falls for a reported mobile home fire. At this time the structure has been evacuated except for one pet inside.

