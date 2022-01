RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Price Motel on E. North Street around midnight on Sunday.

According to a Facebook post, firefighters arrived and found a single room of the motel fully involved and smoke coming from the entire roof.

The crew was able to keep the fire to the original room. There are no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.