RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Rapid City battled high winds at the scene of a vehicle fire this weekend.

Authorities say the fire began just before midnight on Saturday at East Mall Drive and Dyess Avenue.

Rapid City Fire Department responded to the fire and faced the added challenge of 70 miles per hour wind gusts.

The cause of the fire was not released at this time.

KELOLAND News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.