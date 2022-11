YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Southeastern South Dakota were kept busy with a grass fire Monday night.

Photo from the Yankton Fire Department.

The Yankton Fire Department says crews were called to help the Crofton Fire Department just after 7 p.m.

Firefighters arriving on the scene found fire stretching along three-quarters of a mile of Highway 81 and helped put it out.

Officials crews were on the scene for around a half hour.