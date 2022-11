KADOKA, S.D. (KELO) — Strong winds made fighting a fire along I-90 difficult for crews in Western South Dakota.

The Kadoka Volunteer Fire Department says it happened east of town just before 1 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters arriving on the scene found a fire threatening to jump the interstate.

Crews were able to keep it contained. Officials say the fire was likely caused by a set of dual tires found in a pasture.